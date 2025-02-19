Six students from Twin Falls High School named National Merit Finalists

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls High School has set a new record with six students named as National Merit Finalists this year, highlighting the academic excellence of the top one percent of high school students nationwide.

The six seniors, Eve Andersen, Nolan Dickerson, Preston Dopp, William Hawkins, Dylan Sayers, and Adam Wright, achieved this distinction by performing exceptionally well on the PSAT and maintaining high academic performance throughout their senior year.

"It's the most we've ever had at Twin Falls High School," said Principal Nacey Jones, expressing pride in the students' achievements. "The example they set is how do you manage your time so that you can shine in all these different areas."

For Nolan Dickerson, being a National Merit Finalist is about more than just one test.

"You definitely have to have good grades and other than having a good score on the PSAT's, you must match that and get a good score on the SAT," she explained. "Just being consistent with all of your schoolwork and keeping up with studying and everything to make sure that all of your grades and your skills stay sharp."

Adam Wright, another finalist, emphasized the strength of the academic atmosphere at Twin Falls High School. "I think it's awesome and I think it's a testament to the strength of our school academically, which is really cool to see considering we're a public school in a medium-sized city in Idaho."

The achievements of these students not only set a new record for Twin Falls High School but also serve as an inspiration to their peers, showcasing the strength of their academic community.