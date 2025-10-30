Twin Falls residents reminded to bag leaves for city pickup as fall cleanup season begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Recent cold temperatures have kicked leaf disposal season in Twin Falls into full gear, and city officials are reminding residents that proper leaf management helps both homeowners and street maintenance crews.

Twin Falls FREE Leaf Pickup: What Residents Need to Know This Fall

The city offers free leaf collection for residents who bag their leaves and place them next to garbage cans on collection day.

"You can put as many bags as you need to right next to the garbage cans – whenever you're taking your garbage out, add the bags to go with them, and the garbage will pick up those bags," Josh Baird, director of Twin Falls Public Works, said.

City street sweeping crews are working daily during the fall season to keep roads clear of debris. Michael, an operator for the City of Twin Falls, said crews sweep leaves "every day" this time of year.

While the city provides free leaf pickup services, officials say property owners are responsible for managing leaves on their own property – and keeping them off city streets.

"Just remember that the leaves on their property are their responsibility, and to not blow them out into the street... that makes our lives a lot easier," Michael said.

When residents blow leaves into streets, it can nearly triple the workload for city crews and create potential hazards once snow begins to fall.

Baird explained that keeping streets clear of debris is crucial for the stormwater drainage system.

"We're trying to keep those clean so stormwater can hit those drains and go where it's supposed to go," Baird said. "The concern is, when there is debris – and leaves in the way – it clogs those drains and not get the water to flow where it's supposed to go and creates a flooding hazard."

Twin Falls resident Jake Jarvie said he appreciates the city's free leaf collection service, but he sometimes chooses to dispose of leaves himself.

"I've done both... today I just got a lot of projects, so I decided to throw all the garbage into the truck," Jarvie said.

The city will only pick up bagged leaves and small branches. Larger debris must be disposed of at the local garbage transfer station.