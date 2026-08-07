Twin Falls police release video breakdown of In-N-Out mass shooting; gunman died of self-inflicted wound

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Warning: Some footage described in this report is disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks and the FBI released new information and a breakdown video Friday of the mass shooting that occurred Saturday at the In-N-Out on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

"At this time, there is still no known motive – what we are ready to discuss is what is to be believed the most accurate information available at this time," Hicks said.

The video, compiled from security cameras in and around the area, walks through the sequence of events from the moment the gunman arrived at the restaurant.

"We believe right now is the right time to fill in more pieces of the puzzle on this incident – to allow our community to understand what transpired that day and to aid in the healing process – if you feel that this material may be harmful for you – or someone watching with you – we encourage you not to watch... viewer discretion is advised," Hicks said.

WATCH: Twin Falls police and the FBI released a video breakdown of the In-N-Out mass shooting, detailing the sequence of events and identifying victims.

Twin Falls police release In-N-Out shooting breakdown video

According to the video breakdown, the gunman arrived at the drive-thru in a white Honda Civic. When he reached the payment window, he shot the first victim, Ashley Garibay, who later died at the hospital.

The gunman then pulled forward, where he shot the second victim, Christopher Claunch, in his vehicle. Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video then shows former Twin Falls police officer and former Idaho State Police trooper Austin James running toward the incident, where he encountered the gunman and became the third victim shot. Due to severe blood loss, James was pulled back into his vehicle and given aid before being transported to the hospital.

The suspect then returned to the payment window and fired another shot before his handgun jammed. He went to his vehicle's trunk, retrieved a rifle, and began firing at anyone in sight.

At the same time, an off-duty Idaho State Police trooper inside the restaurant began helping staff evacuate. When the gunman returned to the window, the unidentified off-duty trooper began firing back.

"The off-duty ISP trooper and the gunman exchange fire – the gunman retreats before returning to the payment window for a fourth time – firing inside and striking a fourth victim – a good Samaritan that was attempting to assist the off-duty trooper and render aid to the victim," the video breakdown said.

The suspect then retreated and began firing at vehicles along Blue Lakes Boulevard, striking three more victims, before making his way to the Tesla charging stations. There, he encountered Jordan Salinas, who began firing at him.

"A good Samaritan with a handgun engages the gunman who is running north towards Tesla charging station," the video breakdown said.

While behind cover, the gunman shifted his focus to the cars at the charging stations. He shot the 8th victim in the first Tesla, then shot Dale Schultz — identified as the third deceased victim — and a passenger, the 10th victim, in the second Tesla.

The gunman then crossed the parking lot and entered the Twin Falls Visitors Center. Approximately 3 minutes had passed since the shooting began, and the first law enforcement officer arrived at that point. The off-duty trooper directed the responding officer toward the shooter at the visitors center.

"Three people, who are in the visitors center, are unable to evacuate and shelter inside as the gunman enters," the video breakdown said.

The gunman did not locate the three people sheltering inside and left, making his way toward the canyon rim. There, he encountered another citizen who engaged him.

"One bravely engages with the gunman – allowing others coming down the trail time to turn around and escape...as they separate the gunman fires towards the employee – he then runs up the path as officers approach," the video breakdown said.

Officers then located the gunman along the canyon rim.

"Show me your hands!" an officer can be heard saying in the video.

The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and fell into the canyon.

The FBI is still asking for tips and additional footage from the day of the shooting. Contact information for the FBI is available here.

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