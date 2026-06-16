Twin Falls police are ready for In-N-Out Burger chaos with a detailed opening day traffic plan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department has released its traffic management plan for the grand opening of In-N-Out Burger, even as the official opening date remains unknown.

The plan centers on clear signage and designated routes to prevent congestion on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

"One of the police department's concerns is to make sure the traffic flow on Blue Lakes is not congested or backed up," Lt. Steven Gassert said.

WATCH: Twin Falls police release detailed traffic plan ahead of In-N-Out Burger's highly anticipated opening

Twin Falls police unveil In-N-Out Burger opening day traffic plan

Customers dining inside the restaurant will be able to park at In-N-Out or in the main shopping center parking lot. Drive-thru customers will follow a separate route, directed first to Canyon Springs Road.

TFPD Officer Joel Smith said the staging area for drive-thru customers will be a dirt lot currently located next to Old Navy.

"Everyone is going to be directed off of Blue Lakes onto Canyon Springs to the four-way – they're going to make a right, and then an immediate left into the parking lot, and that is where they will stage," Smith said.

From the staging lot, In-N-Out's parking team will direct vehicles into the drive-thru queue.

"The red dots that you see are the path of the drive thru – however its red for a reason. They will not allow vehicles to be stationary in that area," Smith said. "Vehicles will then trickle out from the dirt lot at the direction of their traffic control team, they will then travel north behind the business, they will then come down that road between the hotel – across the street - and into the drive-thru queue."

For traffic leaving the area, a new turn lane signal is being installed at Fillmore or Bridgeview with approval from the Idaho Transportation Department, allowing drivers to access Blue Lakes Boulevard more efficiently.

"Currently, if you're making a left-hand turn out of Fillmore or Bridgeview, it is a flashing green, which means you have to yield to oncoming traffic," Gassert said. "We've gotten permission from the city to change that to a solid green – so you now have a directed left turn to go either north or south onto Blue Lakes."

The department said it has worked closely with In-N-Out on the plan and expects a smooth opening day.

"I assure you that they will be up and running with that all-star team to help the community get their burgers and milkshakes and move on their way to make sure that we don't block Blue Lakes, and more importantly, the bridge – I know that is a big concern for people," Smith said.

A backup overflow parking lot has also been designated near Sierra, close to Pole Line Road. Attendants will be on site to provide direction if the primary lot fills up.

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