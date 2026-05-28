Twin Falls Gun Club secures state grant as Idaho shooting ranges struggle with rising costs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Gun clubs and shooting ranges across Idaho are feeling the financial pressure of rising costs, relying almost entirely on membership fees and round charges to keep operations running — and it's often not enough.

The Twin Falls Gun Club is among those turning to private and state grants to bridge the gap. Director Jeff Scott said the club recently secured an $8,700 grant from Idaho Fish and Game to replace two deteriorating skeet houses.

WATCH: Idaho Fish and Game approved $280,000 for 15 gun clubs and ranges, including $8,700 for the Twin Falls Gun Club.

Idaho gun clubs use state grants to survive rising costs

"We got the $8,700 grant from Fish and Game to replace both of the skeet houses because they are just falling apart, and it needs to be done. We don't have the funds to do it, so we did get a grant for that," Scott said.

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Earlier this month, Idaho Fish and Game approved $280,000 for upgrades at 15 clubs and ranges across the state. While most clubs operate with relatively low overhead, maintenance and facility upkeep remain a significant financial burden.

Scott said the funding is critical to the club's survival.

"Things like that help keep this club open. We just can't make it on a daily basis— we're open two days a week, Thursdays and Sundays— and it's difficult. We don't have a lot of expenses, but a lot of the maintenance and facility stuff costs money we just don't have," added Scott.

The club's challenges are not unique. Member Sherman Mullins described the pay-per-round system the club uses to generate revenue.

"This is an automatic counter – we pay for these cards to shoot rounds, and when you put one in, it will give you a round to shoot. Now that trap out there is loaded for 25 birds for me to shoot," Mullins said.

Unexpected costs add to the strain. Scott pointed to recent storm damage as an example of the kind of expenses that can quickly overwhelm a club's budget.

"This particular issue came from the wind last week— blew our fence down— which we have to have by rules," Scott explained.

Other clubs in Region 4 also received funding. The Hurtig Shooting Center in Hailey received $7,500 for 2 new clay throwers, and the Jerome club received $13,000 for 5 throwers.

The Twin Falls Gun Club said it has already received the funds, and construction is expected to begin sometime this summer.

For the full list of clubs receiving Idaho Fish and Game money, CLICK HERE.

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