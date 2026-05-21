Twin Falls County officials urge shooters to clean up and stay fire-safe this Memorial Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls County officials are urging target shooters to clean up after themselves on public lands and take extra precautions as dry conditions raise wildfire concerns heading into Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH | Officials urge shooters to clean up & stay fire-safe this Memorial Day weekend—

Twin Falls officials warn shooters ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson said some people who use public lands for target practice leave their mess behind.

"People are pigs out on our public lands," Johnson said.

Johnson was quick to clarify the problem isn't universal.

"Now, I don't want that to be taken that everybody does it, but I go out, and I shoot in certain areas, and I pick my backdrops, my targets, my brass, I pick everything up when I do that, and a lot of people don't," Johnson added.

Evidence of the problem is visible at Balanced Rock. Twin Falls Gun Club member Sherman Mullins said the mess on public lands has led him to stop shooting there altogether.

"I think that's atrocious. As you can see, just taking a few pictures of how we maintain this, it's clean, it's organized, you don't have to pick up other people's mess here," Mullins explained.

Club board member Jeff Scott shared the same frustration.

"It is frustrating. People just don't seem to have any respect for the land anymore. I don't know what's going on with today's society, but people just don't police their ammo; they don't clean up when they leave. They just leave it for the next guy," Scott said.

Johnson said keeping public lands clean is every citizen's responsibility.

Beyond the litter problem, officials are also warning shooters about the heightened risk of wildfires amid dry conditions. Johnson urged shooters to stay alert.

"Just be cognizant of what you're doing out there. Be careful, it's going to be a very dry and probably a really bad fire season," Johnson said.

Twin Falls Fire Marshal Gabriel Hammett said it only takes a single spark to start a fire.

"Anytime we have projectiles going down range, it brings that extra level of friction, that extra level of heat that's going down range, so it only takes that one spark in order to get that fire going," Hammett said.

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