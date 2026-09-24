Twin Falls families bring the full fall experience less than a mile apart

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Twin Falls families have spent decades going all out for fall — one with family-friendly farm fun, the other with a mile-long haunted attraction — and they have figured out how to make it work together.

Tubbs Berry Farm and The Haunted Swamp sit less than a mile apart, giving neighbors a full fall experience without traveling far.

WATCH: Take an inside look at the families behind these two unique Twin Falls attractions

Twin Falls families offer fall fun and frights less than a mile apart

"I think both of us, we just kind of grew into a need that was in our community and a need that was in our own families," Heidi Tubbs said. "I don't think either of us expected what we have turned into."

The arrangement works naturally for both families.

"They stay open till 8 or 9, and then people can head over here for the scary thing," Suzette Miller said.

At Tubbs Berry Farm, the fall harvest fun is in full swing. Heidi Tubbs never expected her small pumpkin patch and straw maze would grow into what it is today.

"People used to go to grandpa's farm during the harvest, and that's not an option anymore," Tubbs said. "And I think in a lot of ways, we've become grandpa's farm."

The farm offers more than just a place to pick pumpkins.

"We have a giant big-kid playground. We have a straw maze made out of ton-bails that is not for the faint of heart. Lots and lots of games and activities for kids of all ages — apple cannon, our paintball range, bounce pads, slides — just fun for hours," Tubbs said.

Less than a mile down the road, the Miller family welcomes those who dare at The Haunted Swamp.

"We have about 70, 75, 80 actors out there at any given time. They like to scare, and they have a good time doing it," Miller said.

The two families work side by side to create lasting memories for their community.

"We do it for the whole town. The whole town loves it," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.