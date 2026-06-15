Twin Falls considers whitewater park proposal at Auger Falls Heritage Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Denver-based company specializing in whitewater park development has approached Twin Falls Parks and Recreation about bringing a new whitewater experience to Auger Falls Heritage Park on the Snake River.

WATCH: Twin Falls is weighing a whitewater park proposal for Auger Falls Heritage Park after a Denver company pitched the idea to Parks and Recreation.

Whitewater park proposed for Twin Falls' Auger Falls Heritage Park

Marreick Whitewater pitched the idea to the city, which is also considering adding an archery range to the park.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said it is far too early to know what a whitewater park would look like — or whether it fits into the master plan for the 680-acre park deep in the Snake River Canyon.

"Auger Falls Heritage Park has three main priorities; one is environmental protection, historic and pre-historic site protection, and the third priority is recreation. And so, as we look at this space, and how we want to manage it, those are the driving forces behind the decision making," Davis said.

Davis said the city has no control over what is built on the water itself, noting that jurisdiction could fall to several agencies.

"Could be county, could be Bureau of Reclamation, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Army Corps of Engineers. I don't even know who all it would be, but there is a lot," Davis said.

The city does have control over the road, parking lot, and the rest of the park. Davis said the city has requested a feasibility study to determine whether the park is the right fit for the proposal.

Davis described the company's prior work in the state.

"I think they were involved in the one in Boise and the one in Cascade," Davis said.

Neighbors had mixed reactions to the proposal. Trista Waite said she supports the idea.

"I think it's a great idea, gives us more opportunities to explore and give our kids something to do," Waite said.

Morgan Waite echoed that sentiment.

"There are some things that our kids don't have access to – or haven't done yet – this would be a pretty unique place to come do it," Waite said.

Not everyone is on board. Neighbor Martin Rose said he prefers the park as it is.

"I'd prefer things the way they are. The natural wildlife and nature; it's beautiful to walk through the wildlife and plants. Just have fun with it and enjoy it the way it is," Rose said.

Davis noted the park already offers a range of recreational activities in its current state.

"It's pure urban wilderness down here. Mountain biking, hiking, fishing. There's a lot of recreational opportunities, but you have to work at it a little bit," Davis said.

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