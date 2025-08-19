Twin Falls City Park could soon expand, bringing the library and park closer than ever

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City Park has maintained the same footprint for the past 121 years, but it may soon see its first-ever expansion.

"The idea is to create an outdoor learning area that connects the library and the park," said William Klaber, senior planner for the City of Twin Falls.

As Twin Falls continues to grow, the need to improve city-run assets — even those with historic significance — becomes essential. This is precisely what is proposed for the city park.

“The plaza would allow for more usage of the park; it would effectively expand the park,” Klaber added.

The plan involves closing a section of Hansen Street to traffic, between the library and the park, and between 5th Avenue East and 4th Avenue East, and extending the park to the library’s front door.

This would create an educational plaza while simultaneously addressing a growing public safety concern.

“The library hosts many outdoor events and learning experiences, and the transition between the park and the library can be dangerous for young children. We want to enhance safety for kids moving between reading time and the park,” Klaber explained.

Kelsey Livingston, a Twin Falls mother, mentioned that this space means a lot to her large family. "We have eight children, and I'm constantly worried about crossing that street with all the traffic. An older child knows how to cross, but a toddler might run after them, and it's a disaster. It’s scary," she said.

Livingston believes this proposed addition would greatly improve her peace of mind when taking her children to enjoy the library and the park. "We’re a homeschooling family, so we make use of the park. This summer, we participated in a women's Bible study here, and we found ourselves watching our kids while trying to study. If the street is closed off, it will create a safer community space for everyone."

Currently, this is just a proposal. The city still needs to develop official plans, but the project is gaining momentum and is nearing the end of the public comment period.

You can share your thoughts on the proposal with the city council at a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 25, at City Hall.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.