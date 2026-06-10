Twin Falls businesses fly yellow flags as Art and Soul of the Magic Valley kicks off its 16th year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — More than 60 businesses across Twin Falls are flying yellow flags this month — and that means it's time to vote for your favorite local art.

WATCH: Vote for your favorite art in Twin Falls through June 27. Over 60 businesses display work in the 16th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley returns for year 16 in Twin Falls

The 16th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is underway, running from June 5 through June 27. Participating businesses display a yellow flag with a red heart outside their doors, signaling that original artwork is on display inside and open for public judging.

"Those businesses serve as a temporary gallery for three weeks, which is a fair commitment... so we're really grateful to our community and those businesses for that support," Melissa Crane said.

Crane is the director of Art and Soul, which she describes as the largest cash-prize public-voting art contest west of the Mississippi River. This year's contest features more than 220 entries and $50,000 in prize money.

"Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is the most incredible art contest... we are the largest cash-prize awarding public voting art contest west of the Mississippi River... right here!" Crane said.

Bull Moose Bike Shop in downtown Twin Falls is one of the participating businesses. Owner Christopher Cawthra said the shop has been involved with Art and Soul since the contest began.

"We've been active in art and soul since the beginning.... I'm a musician, and so when we can support another type of artist, it's pretty awesome. Right now, we got our buddy Chris Scholes – he's had a couple of photographs in here for three years now," Cawthra said.

While the shop only has room for 1 piece per year, Cawthra said the community impact of the event makes it worthwhile.

"To look downtown and see all those yellow flags and people supporting a similar cause... it's pretty cool," Cawthra said.

Voting is open to anyone 16 or older, and there is no limit on the number of votes a person can cast. To vote, stop by the Arts Center office to register in person, or scan the QR code found at any participating venue.

"You can stop wherever you see a yellow flag with a red heart and there is information on their venue sheet that will guide you through the voting – scan the QR code and you can vote right there for your favorite," Crane said.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 27.

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