Twin Falls Animal Shelter set to break ground on expansion after nearly a decade of fundraising

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After nearly a decade of fundraising, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is weeks away from breaking ground on a major expansion project aimed at addressing years of chronic overcrowding.

Debbie Blackwood, director of People for Pets at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, said the need for more space has grown alongside the city itself.

"It's been almost nine years since we first proposed the need for an expansion – and we're breaking ground here in two weeks," Blackwood said.

WATCH: The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is breaking ground on a major expansion after nearly a decade of fundraising to address chronic overcrowding.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter breaks ground after 9 years of fundraising

As Twin Falls grew over the last decade, so did the number of stray dogs and cats coming through the shelter's doors, leaving staff in a constant state of managing overcrowded conditions.

"The expansion isn't just frills - it's absolutely necessary to manipulate the housing situation for the animals to keep the animals as safe as possible," Blackwood said.

The project is funded through roughly $1.4 million raised by the shelter and an additional $750,000 contributed by the city. Plans include a new designated cat annex, an additional dog intake kennel for stray, vicious and sick dogs, expanded office space, and a veterinary suite.

Blackwood said keeping cats and dogs separated is a priority the shelter has not been able to achieve in many years.

"It just makes the operation up to par with what we call smart standards – we're just really excited about that, and it improves our ability to house animals in the best, safe and most humaine manner," Blackwood said.

Valerie Steinmetz, owner of Pet Wants in downtown Twin Falls, was at the shelter donating bags of food Thursday. She said the expansion is long overdue for a growing community.

"It's been needed for a long time – our area is growing ... so more people brings more pets ... no matter what the circumstances are, the humane society is much needed in the community and so for them to get this expansion to be able to help more pets in need ... I think it's great," Steinmetz said.

While construction is set to begin in the coming weeks, fundraising efforts are not finished. The shelter still needs money for new kennel fencing and medical equipment for the new veterinary suite.

"We're needing about 150 thousand more to completely finish the project," Blackwood said.

To help raise those remaining funds — and money for medical procedures — the 15th Annual Pooch Splash is set to take place next weekend, Sept. 12, at Dierkes Lake. It is the only time of year dogs are allowed in the park. Contact the animal shelter for more information.

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