Three Island Crossing celebrates 25 years of telling the tale of westward expansion

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Along Interstate 84, between Boise and Twin Falls, lies a significant piece of American history that thousands drive by every day, often unaware of its importance in the story of westward expansion.

WATCH: Three Island Crossing, a hard choice for pioneers on the Oregon Trail

Three Island Crossing celebrating 25 years of keeping the story of westward expansion alive

Three Island Crossing, a small island chain located in the Snake River, played a crucial role for hundreds of thousands of pioneers traveling along the Oregon Trail.

Now, roughly 180 years later, it is an Idaho State Park, and you can experience it for yourself!

"This location played an important part in the formation of the West and our country," said James Kirkland of Three Island State Park.

For the pioneers on the Oregon Trail, traveling the approximately 500 miles through what is now known as Idaho was a harsh journey— filled with rough terrain, brutal elements, and exhaustion.

Upon arriving in late summer, about 70 miles before a well-deserved rest and resupply at Fort Boise, the pioneers faced a critical decision: take the long route or risk it all by ferrying across the infamous Snake River at Three Island Crossing.

"If the pioneers did not cross here, they faced a long and treacherous trip through the Owyhee Desert," said Kirkland.

Of the estimated 300,000 to 500,000 individuals who made the journey, roughly 150,000 chose to cross at Three Island Crossing, near present-day Glenns Ferry, Idaho.

"The Snake River here flows at about three to four miles per hour, and the water is deep enough at this crossing that the wagons had to float and the oxen had to swim. The movement of the water made it pretty treacherous," added Kirkland.

Today, the Oregon Trail History and Education Center, located within the park, is dedicated to preserving this crucial part of American history.

RELATED: The Oregon Trail's lost writings

It aims to acknowledge not only the story of Manifest Destiny but also the significant yet often underrepresented role that local Native American tribes played in westward expansion.

"The Native Americans actually helped us cross here; they showed us how to navigate this area. They often assisted in ferrying people across. We owe a lot of credit to our Native American friends who helped us expand the West," said Kirkland.

The history center features a wealth of displayed information that highlights the impact of local tribes at Three Island Crossing and throughout the region, presenting both the positive and negative aspects of our history.

"This history center was developed in collaboration with pioneer families and our Native American friends. They wanted to share their stories so that their children, as well as future generations, could hear them," Kirkland noted.

If you want to experience Three Island Crossing for yourself, this weekend is the perfect opportunity.

On Saturday, August 9th, the park is celebrating 25 years of the Oregon Trail History and Education Center's efforts to keep the story alive.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the history center and will feature live music, guest speakers, and period-themed reenactors.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.