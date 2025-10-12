Thousands gather in Ketchum for annual Trailing of the Sheep Parade down Main Street

KETCHUM, Idaho — The annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival concluded Sunday in Ketchum with its signature sheep parade, drawing thousands of spectators to Main Street to witness a celebration of one of Idaho's pioneering industries.

More than 2,000 working sheep from Faulkner Land and Livestock made their way down Main Street as part of their actual journey from mountain pastures to winter grazing grounds north of Gooding.

"Trailing of the Sheep is just an incredible celebration, and it's a way to preserve the history, educate people, and let them see what has really made this valley what it is today," Dominique Etcheverry with the festival said.

The festival began over 30 years ago following a land-use dispute between the city of Ketchum and Idaho sheep ranchers over the construction of a recreation trail. The resolution led to the creation of the annual celebration.

"I think everyone can agree it's a whole lot of fun and no disputes around the sheep now," Daniel Hansen with the City of Ketchum said.

The sheep industry has significantly declined in Idaho over the decades. Jack Faulkner of Faulkner Land and Livestock noted the dramatic change in numbers.

"There used to be over 4 million breeding ewes in Idaho... now there is less than 175,000," Faulkner said.

Despite the industry's decline, the festival has grown into one of Idaho's premier events. The city of Ketchum actively partners with organizers for the annual parade.

"This event is something that we look forward to all year... the city actually partners on the parade and it's something that really celebrates our history and culture and we're happy to host it every year," Hansen said.

For the sheep herders, the parade provides positive recognition for their work.

"It's been a great benefit for us because people are kind of happy to see us... instead of blocking traffic... I mean... we still get a few fist – or whatever – but mostly everybody enjoys seeing the sheep," Faulkner said.

The parade represents authentic ranching operations rather than a historical reenactment.

"This is not a reenactment; this is truly sheep needing to trail down from the mountains to get to their next range. So, they are kind enough to let us tail them through Main Street so the public can see this," Etcheverry said.

After the parade ended at the town's edge, the sheep continued their journey to cross the river and rest before moving on to their winter grounds.

Faulkner expressed amazement at the international attention the event receives.

"It's pretty crazy to see all the people come out, from all over the world, really come to this. It's fun to meet new people and explain what we do and get the word out about how good lamb chops are," Faulkner said.

