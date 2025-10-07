TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the potential for billions of dollars in downstream damage, the state of Idaho is continuing its efforts to eliminate Quagga Mussels from the Snake River.

Unfortunately, this treatment is affecting aquatic life of all sizes within the zone.

WATCH: Officials weigh in on fish mortality tied to Quagga Mussel treatments.

"The lesser of two evils"; Quagga mussels not the only casualties of eradication efforts

"It's the lesser of two evils we’re dealing with," said Nick Vurfluh, bureau chief at the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

As officials enter a third round of treatment, ISDA is aware of the impact the copper‑based chemical Natrix is having on local fish and plant populations — something they anticipated.

"It’s the price to pay versus the long‑term chronic impact that Quagga Mussels may cause downstream," Vurfluh added.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the initial Natrix treatment resulted in nearly 100% mortality of sturgeon in the six‑mile zone, with most other fish species similarly affected.

Mortality rates fell significantly outside the treatment area and farther downriver.

"We're going to see some fish mortality. There will be mortality among aquatic plants and algae within the river system. However, having a significant impact — expected in this case — means that the product is serving its intended purpose," Vurfluh said.

SePro, the company that manufactures Natrix, acknowledged that fish mortality is an unfortunate consequence. Dr. West Bishop of SePro emphasized the risk of inaction.

"It is not ideal to have the potential collateral we encountered in that section. However, if we consider a risk-based analysis, doing nothing could potentially jeopardize the rest of the Snake River and the Columbia River Basin," Bishop said.

Melissa Wagner, a professor in the aquaculture program at the College of Southern Idaho, noted many fish hatcheries in the Magic Valley lie within last year’s treatment area, and the fish farming industry is closely watching the Quagga situation in the Snake River.

"All of us utilize some water from the Snake River, so we are right in the heart of the treatment area. There are 74 hatcheries within the Magic Valley alone," Wagner said.

She acknowledged the mortality issue but stressed that action was necessary; otherwise, those hatcheries would be at risk.

"They can clog pipes and outflows, blocking water going out from hatcheries and potentially disrupting our inflow. We need oxygen-rich water to maintain production," Wagner said.

ISDA will continue the third round of treatment through the end of this week.

Regarding fish populations, most mortality has involved stocked species.

Once ISDA successfully eliminates Quagga Mussels from the Snake River, efforts toward restocking and repopulation will begin.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.