TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Spooky season is officially here, with one of Twin Falls’ favorite Halloween attractions opening for the season!

“It’s mainly for fun. That’s what we want—the fun stuff,” said Gray Miller, co-owner of the Haunted Swamp.

WATCH: The Haunted Swamp kicks off 18th year of spooky fun in Twin Falls—

The Haunted Swamp opens in Twin Falls, kicking off spooky-season in the Magic Valley

Suzette and Gary Miller, owners of Magic Mountain Ski Resort, have been providing the Twin Falls community with good old-fashioned Halloween scares for 18 years.

Starting as the Haunted Forest at Magic Mountain, the Millers moved the Halloween spook-tacular to Twin Falls 15 years ago, creating the Haunted Swamp.

The Swamp is now open for the season, ready for anyone brave enough to walk its grounds.

“It’s a trek...It’s a mile long, and you go through each section. We try to include something that might scare everyone, like snakes, spiders, or claustrophobia,” said Suzette Miller.

From creepy clowns to witches, a haunted cemetery, and a zombie attack, you never know what’s waiting for you around the next corner.

“It’s got some scary stuff, but we try to stay away from the blood and guts and gory elements. We include a little of that, but it’s mainly for fun,” said Gray Miller.

As for the age range, that depends on what your family can handle.

“We have people come out here holding infants, and they’ll bring them through. Some teenagers come with their friends and sit by the fire instead of going through,” Gray added.

For the Millers, maintaining The Swamp is a lot of work, but it’s work worth doing.

“We ask each other every year, ‘Why do we do this?’ We want to give the community something for Halloween,” said Suzette.

“We considered not doing it some years, but then we received calls from parents saying, ‘Hey, our kids enjoy this, they love it, and it gives them something to do and keeps them out of trouble.’ So, we kept it going!” Gray explained.

The Haunted Swamp is open every Friday and Saturday night until Halloween, from sundown to 11 PM.

Additionally, the swamp will host a special kids' night on October 18th, removing the scares and adding beloved children's characters. Kids will be able to walk the grounds in costume and go trick-or-treating.

For more information on all events and ticket prices, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.