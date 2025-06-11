"Take Me Fishing!" Fish & Game is educating the next generation of Idaho anglers for free

FILER, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is dedicated to educating the next generation of anglers with the "Take Me Fishing" program.

"I thought this was a really cool experience for the kids," said Amaya Berriochoa-Blum, a Magic Valley resident.

For over 20 years, Idaho Fish and Game officers have loaded their trailers with fishing rods, reels, and buckets of worms to set up at ponds, lakes, and reservoirs statewide, teaching new Idaho anglers how to fish.

"We provide over 100 fishing poles for anyone who wants to fish. We also have volunteers who love fishing and are eager to teach the next generation how to catch fish," said Joe Bennett from Idaho Fish and Game.

The Blum family has enjoyed these free fishing days for several years. "We're novices and just starting out, but we've really enjoyed it. We've participated for a couple of years and followed the 'Take Me Fishing' trailer," said Amaya Berriochoa-Blum.

"I like watching the fish swim around the rod and seeing them out of the water," added Soloa Blum.

Throughout June and July, "Take Me Fishing" trailers will be set up in various locations. "Each region will have a different schedule and program. You can find fishing opportunities online—just check your region or the area where you'd like to fish to see if it aligns with your family’s plans," said Joe Bennett.

The state-wide program is funded through fishing license fees and will take place rain or shine, with no fishing license required. "As long as we're on-site and you're using our equipment and have signed in with us, you're covered for the time we're out fishing with the public," said Joe Bennett.

"It makes me feel really grateful that we have such a program to help teach our kids more about the sport," added Amaya Berriochoa-Blum.

