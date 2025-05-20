Idaho Fish and Game highlights the state's premier fishing destinations

IDAHO — Idaho is home to numerous fishing destinations capable of producing trophy-sized fish, including several areas that have produced state and world records.

Lake Pend Oreille stands as Idaho's premier rainbow trout fishery, producing more 20-pound-plus trout than anywhere else in the state. The lake's "Gerrard" rainbows are so consistently massive that Idaho Fish and Game created a separate classification for them in the state records program.

Idaho Fish and Game

For Chinook salmon enthusiasts, the Clearwater River offers great opportunities to catch ocean-fresh fish as they first enter Idaho. Depending on run sizes, anglers can experience consecutive fishing for spring, summer, and fall Chinook runs, with occasional Coho salmon as well.

For anyone fishing for largemouth bass, Fish and Game says that Lake Coeur d'Alene is the best place to be. As for smallmouth bass, anglers should target Dworshak Reservoir, a consistent producer of record-breaking "smallies" that thrive on a diet of young kokanee salmon.

Idaho Fish and Game

Payette Lake holds the potential for truly massive lake trout, with some fish potentially reaching 50 pounds. While catching these giants requires patience and proper equipment, the lake maintains a reputation for trophy-sized fish.

Idaho Fish and Game

Bear Lake, straddling the Idaho-Utah border, represents a major cutthroat trout restoration success story. A restoration project, spearheaded by Idaho Fish and Game, increased the Wild Bonneville cutthroat populations from just 5% to 70% of the lake's fish population over the last 20 years.

Lake Cascade has become a national destination for trophy yellow perch, also following an extensive restoration project. The lake regularly produces state and world record perch, particularly during ice fishing season, though Fish and Game says the big fish remain available year-round.

For those seeking truly massive catches, Hells Canyon offers sturgeon fishing opportunities for freshwater "leviathans," though accessing these waters typically requires a jet boat with whitewater skills or hiring an outfitter.

For more details on fishing in Idaho, head to Idaho Fish and Game's website.