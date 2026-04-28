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Suspect in broad daylight Wendell murder appears in court for a scheduling conference

Ceaser Aguilar is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Bodsford outside a Wendell auto parts store in January.
Gooding County murder suspect appears in court for scheduling conference
Joey Martin - Idaho News 6
Gooding County murder suspect appears in court for scheduling conference
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GOODING, Idaho — A Gooding County man accused of first-degree murder appeared in court on Tuesday for a scheduling conference.

Ceser Aguilar is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Bodsford in broad daylight outside an auto parts store in Wendell in January. The two had agreed to meet up for a fight.

WATCH: Gooding County man accused of broad daylight murder outside Wendell auto parts store appears in court.

Gooding County murder suspect appears in court for scheduling

According to the court and surveillance footage from a pharmacy across the street, Aguilar approached the vehicle Bodsford was a passenger in as it arrived and immediately opened fire.

RELATED | Gooding County man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Wendell shooting case

Aguilar pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge on April 14. On Tuesday, Judge Eric Wildman scheduled a status conference for June 23 and a pretrial hearing for July 14.

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