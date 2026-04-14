Gooding County man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Wendell shooting case

GOODING, Idaho — Cesar Aguilar, a Gooding County man accused of shooting another man inside a vehicle in Wendell in December, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm during his arraignment on Tuesday.

Temporary Judge Barry Wood filled in for District Judge Eric Wildman during the arraignment.

"Is the death penalty on the table or off the table? Or have you made a determination?" Wood asked.

"The state is not seeking the death penalty in this case," a state prosecutor said.

Aguilar is accused of shooting Matthew Bodsford after a domestic dispute escalated between Aguilar and the mother of his child, who was Bodsford's girlfriend at the time.

The three made plans to meet at a local auto parts store in Wendell to fight. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be Aguilar walking up to the van and immediately firing shots at Bodsford, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

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"Count one charges murder in the first degree... maximum penalty is 10 years to life... a notice to seek enhanced penalty. And count two charges unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.... how do you want to proceed?" Wood said.

"Our preference is that the court enter a not guilty plea on his behalf and set this for a scheduling conference in two weeks," Aguilar's attorney said.

"Alright, so I'll enter a not guilty plea for each of the two counts," Wood said.

A scheduling conference is set for April 28 at 9 a.m., when Judge Wildman, the case's presiding judge, will be back on the bench.

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