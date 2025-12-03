Sun Valley Resort celebrates 90th season with opening day despite lack of natural snow

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Sun Valley Resort officially opened for the 2025-26 ski season, marking a historic milestone as the resort celebrates its 90th year of operation.

"We're here for opening day and this is a special opening day in Sun Valley because it is our 90th season," said Pete Sonntag, Chief Operating Officer of Sun Valley Resort.

The resort holds the distinction of being America's first destination ski resort, having opened in 1936. This opening day represents nine decades of alpine sports history, not only for Idaho but for the entire world.

"As most people know we're the original destination ski resort in the United States – opened in 1936 – and it's hard to believe... so much has happened – so much history here and here we are... ready to do it again," Sonntag said.

Sun Valley crews worked tirelessly over recent weeks to create enough artificial snow for opening day operations. The challenging conditions required strategic snow management to make the opening possible.

"Really only over the last few days we've been able to connect the dots – push the snow out from the piles that we had – and it's amazing what the crew was able to do," Sonntag said.

A cherished tradition at Sun Valley's opening day is the competition for first chair up the mountain. Four dedicated skiers camped out overnight to secure their spots as the season's first riders.

"There is always - they are generally younger – younger people who will come in the middle of the night – camp out – because they want to be the first ones on the chair for the first ride of the season," Sonntag said.

Otto arrived at 1:30 p.m. the day before, while Aiden got there around 2:30 p.m. Greg arrived between 7 and 8 p.m., and Brotie showed up around 11 a.m. the day before as well.

To commemorate their dedication, Sun Valley presented the first four skiers with special commemorative vests.

"The vest this year was really top-notch – so we really had to go for it," Otto said.

Despite the lack of natural snowfall, the dedicated skiers maintained an optimistic outlook about the season ahead.

"It's hard not to be excited... this means it's going to hit big eventually... late start but it's all gonna end on the same day," Otto said.

The resort plans to open additional lifts and runs as weather conditions improve in the coming weeks. Their goal is to have all facilities operational before Christmas.

