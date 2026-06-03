Summer arrives in the Magic Valley with Market on Main and Twin Falls Tonight concert series

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Downtown Twin Falls is gearing up for a summer packed with community events, with two recurring gatherings set to fill Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings through the season.

WATCH: Market on Main and Twin Falls Tonight return this summer with free music, vendors, and family fun in downtown Twin Falls.

Downtown Twin Falls summers up with free markets and concerts

The Market on Main kicks off this Saturday, offering a street market experience that blends local vendors, food, and live music.

"Market on Main is a vendor market— a street market— full of makers, bakers, creatives. We have growers; we have people that bring their food trucks down. It's really a whole blend of local small businesses from the community," organizer Jared Lauritsen explained.

Now in its 5th year, Lauritsen says the market continues to expand its reach.

"Every year we grow, we grow with vendors; we grow with new people coming by; we get people from all over the world. I've had conversations with people from Filer and people from Australia," Lauritsen said.

The Market on Main runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 6 through August 8, and features live music each weekend.

Wednesday evenings downtown will be anchored by the Twin Falls Tonight concert series, now in its 27th year.

"Twin Falls Tonight is an event that has been going on for 27 years right here in downtown Twin, and we bring free concerts to the Magic Valley, and anybody can come— bring your kids, bring your lawn chairs," organizer Tony Prater said.

The series kicks off June 17 and runs for seven straight Wednesdays at The Commons.

"All kinds of genres, from country, country rock, to some classical stuff. You name it, they're going to bring it," Prater said. "Wednesday night is a party down here. We kick off at 6 o'clock, and we run until 9— there's music, there is food, there is a great fountain for the kids to play in— just a very family-friendly event."

Prater says the growth of downtown Twin Falls has helped the long-running event thrive.

"Downtown has changed so much in all the years we've been here. We started with a little fountain over here, and we moved around as they were doing construction, and we just continued to grow," Prater said.

Both events are free and open to the public.

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