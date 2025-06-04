Sleep In Heavenly Peace to host community build this weekend in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Started in Luke Mickelson's garage in Kimberly, Idaho, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is now leading a nationwide movement to provide beds for children in need.

"No kid sleeps on the floor in our town" is the motto of the Idaho-based nonprofit organization whose main function is building beds for children aged 3 to 17 who otherwise wouldn't have one.

"Not only are you blessing a child with a good night's sleep, but you're also blessing their parents as well," said Tyler Bringhurst, president of the Twin Falls chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Since its inception in 2012, the organization has grown to include chapters across Idaho. Now, the nonprofit is visible across the country.

At last count, there are around 400 groups taking action to help their neighbors, delivering a combined total of 256,000 beds to children in need.

"We've delivered about 1,300 to 1,400 beds all time in Twin Falls and the surrounding area, so we only make up such a small part of the impact that Sleep in Heavenly Peace has across the country," said Tyler Bringhurst.

To help boost those Twin Falls numbers, SHP is hosting a community build event this Saturday, June 7th.

"We're hoping to build around 130 beds, maybe a little more than that. We've got sponsors coming in from all over town. Check our Facebook page for more details about the event, but come out and help us build beds," said Tyler Bringhurst.

Volunteers will build beds inside the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center starting at 9 AM.

"All our beds are designed to be stacked and built in this way so that they are safe and super sturdy. They have guardrails to keep the kids safe on the bed. We also provide a mattress and a full set of bedding for the kids," said Tyler Bringhurst.

If you know a child in need of a bed of their own or would like to learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Click Here.

