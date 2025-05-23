Chobani Summer Program: Making sure no Magic Valley child goes hungry this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani has joined forces with several local organizations to distribute meal kits every Friday, ensuring that no child in the Magic Valley goes hungry this summer.

"Today, we are launching our Chobani Summer Program, which is a 13-week initiative we will host every Friday at Twin Falls City Park," said Carla Flores from the Chobani communication team.

As the school year ends, many children in the Magic Valley will face reduced food availability during the summer months — a situation that deeply concerns Chobani, particularly in their own community.

"During summer, various nutrition programs are available throughout the community, allowing children to pick up a sack lunch from Monday to Friday. However, this leaves Saturday and Sunday without meals for many," Carla explained.

To address this weekend nutrition gap, Chobani and several local organizations will prepare and distribute over 550 meal kits every Friday at the City Park until Aug. 15.

"Each kit includes two breakfasts, two lunches, four snacks, three fresh items, along with our Chobani Super Milk," Carla added.

Twin Falls resident Julianne DeLosada sees events like this as vital for the community.

"I think it's wonderful; food is so expensive these days. I'm picking up for my grandkids today, and it’s an absolute blessing that they are offering this," she said.

The kids agree. "I think it's very awesome that they're giving food to kids." "Yeah!," said Lorelei and Dax, excitedly.

However, the Chobani Summer Program is not just a temporary solution for kids in need; it aims to provide children with the opportunity to enjoy their summer, have food in their bellies, and have fun at the park.

"There can sometimes be a stigma attached (to receiving free food), so we want to make sure children can enjoy their day and pick up a meal kit on their way home," Carla explained.

As for eligibility, if you know a child in need, you are welcome to take a meal for them.

"If your child, or any child you know, needs a nutritious meal, we welcome you here. We want to ensure that these children can take these meals home for the weekend and return every week as needed throughout the summer," Carla stated.

The Chobani Summer Program will run every Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park throughout the summer.

