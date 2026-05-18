Shoshone Falls peak flows coming to an end after drawing thousands of visitors to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Thousands of visitors have flocked to Shoshone Falls over the past few weeks to see the Snake River Canyon landmark at its most powerful — but the impressive flows are now coming to an end.

The Bureau of Reclamation releases water from reservoirs in the upper Snake River each year to help young salmon and steelhead migrate downstream. That release sends a significant flow over Shoshone Falls, drawing tourists from across the country. Over the next few days, flows will drop from around 4,000 CFS to around 400 CFS.

WATCH: Shoshone Falls flows dropping after weeks of high water, big crowds

Shoshone Falls peak flows coming to an end

For ticket booth operator Amy Christensen, the past two weeks have been a whirlwind.

"Really busy, crazy busy," said Christensen of the crowds.

It's a pace she doesn't mind. Christensen says the energy from visitors makes the job worthwhile.

"Working down here, I see a lot of people who are just so happy to even be here— that's what I love about it," explained Christensen.

Among the visitors who caught the falls at peak flow were Michael Edgar and Cassie Alvarez, who traveled from New York. Both are no strangers to waterfalls — they've visited Niagara Falls many times. But Shoshone Falls left an impression.

"It's an unbelievable view," said Edgar. "This canyon is amazing."

Alvarez agreed and said Shoshone Falls has an edge over its famous East Coast counterpart.

RELATED | Shoshone Falls water flows reach dramatic peak, boosting Idaho salmon migration

"We got a nice rainbow out here today. It's beautiful. I love all the little pools and all the different waterfalls that flow into one. It's really pretty," Alvarez stated.

When asked to compare the two falls, Alvarez didn't hesitate: "I like this one better."

Edgar echoed that sentiment.

"Niagara Falls is a lot of mist, and sometimes you can't see anything. This is very beautiful," added Edgar.

Washington resident Melodie Kauf also made the trip and said the timing couldn't have been better.

"Very lucky, absolutely! I mean, it wouldn't be the same experience," Kauf said.