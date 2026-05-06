'A real nice waterfall;' Shoshone Falls water flows reach dramatic peak, boosting Idaho salmon migration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Shoshone Falls is experiencing peak water flows over the next few weeks, drawing visitors and supporting fish migration on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers.

Shoshone Falls, sometimes called the Niagara of the West, draws around 300,000 visitors each year, according to the city. The higher flows are part of an annual surge released by the Bureau of Reclamation to support fish migrations.

"It's a real nice waterfall," visitor Joel said.

WATCH: See what peak flows look like at Shoshone Falls

Shoshone Falls hits peak flows, boosting Idaho salmon migration

Visitors at the falls this week came from across the country, including Oklahoma, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago.

"We're doing a bit of a cross-country trip, we're going from Santa Barbara, California, back to Chicago, where we live," said Matt of the pit stop at the falls.

"I thought it was an outstanding waterfall, one of the best with the Oregon waterfalls, Washington state waterfalls," concluded Joel.

One visitor said the location's name should have been a hint.

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"I didn't realize there were falls here, but I should've — it's called Twin Falls," visitor Marisa said.

Idaho Power's Jaqueline Black explained how the increased flows benefit juvenile salmon and steelhead, which depend on higher spring water levels to sweep downriver toward the ocean.

"So these fish spawn in the Snake [River] below Hell's Canyon dam, and eventually flow into the Columbia River," explained Black.

Black said the timing of the releases is set by the Bureau of Reclamation.

"The timing around when the flows are released are set by the Bureau of Reclamation; they vary slightly— this year they are a little bit earlier than what we've seen the last few years, but not outside of the normal timeframe," added Black.

Black, who grew up in the Magic Valley, said the higher flows make now an ideal time to visit. "I think being from the area, it's easier to forget how grand it really is," Black said. "I think even coming up with Mother's Day, it would be a great opportunity with good weather to take your family out. See the falls. It's a fun annual experience to be able to do."

The higher flows are expected to last until the week of May 18, when they will drop back down again.

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