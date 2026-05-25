Shoshone community gathers at Lincoln County Courthouse to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Neighbors across Lincoln County came out to pay their respects and honor Idaho's veterans at the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Dan Larson Veterans Memorial, located at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone.

WATCH: Shoshone held its annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen veterans and the families who share in their sacrifice.

Shoshone honors fallen veterans at Memorial Day ceremony

Neighbors across Lincoln County gathered to mark the holiday and remember those who gave their lives in service to the country.

District 26 State Representative Mike Pohanka addressed those in attendance with a reminder of the day's meaning.

"Today we gather, not to celebrate war, but to honor sacrifice. We gather to keep a promise— a promise that those who gave their lives for our country will never be forgotten."

For local veteran Richard Reusze, the day carries deep personal significance.

"Memorial Day to me is about remembering the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice— the ones who didn't make it home."

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Reusze said Memorial Day is about more than honoring those who gave their lives; it is also about remembering the families they left behind.

VFW Post 3001 Commander Dave Gardner echoed that sentiment.

"A lot of us went to war for our country, and when we did, our families also did. So Memorial Day to me means remembering all those guys who went and didn't come back, and the guys that are still living and their families that went through the same trials and tribulations that we did."

Pohanka also recognized Gold Star families during his remarks. "Today we hold a special place in our hearts for the Goldstar families who bear the weight of the loss every single day. Your sacrifice is heavy, and your communities stand with gratitude and unweaving support."

For veterans in attendance, the outpouring of community support was deeply meaningful.

"It's overwhelming, it's nice to see the support from the community. It really touches the heart," shared Reusze.

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