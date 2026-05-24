Idaho's "Pappy" Boyington: The Black Sheep Squadron leader who became a war legend

Greg "Pappy" Boyington, one of the most infamous fighter aces of all time, called Coeur d'Alene home. As America marks its 250th anniversary, his story remains one of the most remarkable chapters in the Gem State's history.

At the start of World War II, Boyington had just left the Marine Corps after punching an officer and facing a possible court-martial. To avoid legal action, he joined the Flying Tigers with the American Volunteer Group in Burma — and became a legend.

WATCH | People who knew Pappy recall his legacy and military impact—

Idaho's "Pappy" Boyington: Black Sheep Squadron WWII legend

Sue and John Paul met Boyington several times in the 1970s. John grew up reading about his triumphs.

"Really an interesting guy and very accomplished guy. But yeah, he had a temper," John Paul recounted.

"John read about him since he was a kid... He used to sit in his band classes with different books about Pappy Boyington," Sue Paul recalled.

According to the Marine Corps, Boyington shot down 2 Japanese planes in a P-40 Warhawk with the American Volunteer Group. He then returned to the Marine Corps and shot down another 26 aircraft flying a Navy Corsair before being shot down himself on Jan. 3, 1944.

Boyington spent the end of the war as a prisoner of war. He later received the Medal of Honor for his accomplishments in combat.

But Boyington never tempered his disdain for military brass, with whom he often clashed.

"Military geniuses and the people who have spent their whole career having never said yes or no to anything unless someone told them what to say, and also a large percentage of the brass are inclined to take the glory," Boyington said.

John and Sue opened the Warhawk Air Museum, with the type of plane Boyington flew as their centerpiece. The Pauls say they met Pappy several times and he would frequent the air shows where they flew their P-40, often selling copies of his book, sometimes sitting opposite the Japanese pilot who claimed to have shot him down.

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"There was Pappy with his booth selling books and right next to him was the Japanese ace pilot selling his books. Pappy's was Baa Baa Black Sheep and the Japanese man's was Bye Bye Black Sheep, and they literally sat there staring at each other," Sue Paul shared.

Boyington's book was so popular it was turned into a TV series in the 1970s.

He passed away from cancer in 1988 at the age of 75.

At Heroes Park in Meridian, the walking path features trail markers dedicated to local heroes. Boyington is among them, chosen by local schoolchildren.

Idaho News 6 At Heroes Park in Meridian, Greg "Pappy" Boyington is honored among other local heroes.

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