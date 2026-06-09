Rupert city pool dome complete, opening year-round swimming to Mini-Cassia neighbors

RUPERT, Idaho — The wait is over for Rupert neighbors who love to swim. The new retractable dome over the Rupert community pool is complete, and residents across Mini-Cassia are celebrating year-round swimming opportunities.

WATCH | Rupert's $2.4M community-funded retractable pool dome is complete—

Rupert's new $2.4M pool dome opens for year-round swimming

The $2.4 million dome was funded through community efforts — a gift from neighbors, for neighbors.

Rupert Pool Director Jacy Terry said the project has been a long time coming.

"I will get emotional, but this pool has been dreamt of for years, and it's finally coming to pass and it's just incredible. There's families that are going to gather here, swim teams that are going to reach higher goals. It's just endless possibilities," Terry said.

Terry said the community support behind the project made the moment even more meaningful.

"It's just such a touching and incredible thing, I'm just going to cry all the time but this pool is amazing, the people that made it happen are amazing and I'm so grateful to be a tiny part of this process," Terry said.

RELATED | Community donations fund innovative retractable dome for Rupert's historic pool

Rupert neighbor Stacy Shaw moved her family to the area more than 12 years ago. Her older children have many memories of year-round swimming, and now her youngest will get to make those same memories thanks to the new dome.

"We moved from Washington and had swimming indoors that we could do lessons at and stuff all year long, and it was something we really missed, and now my youngest, Owen, is eight and he's going to be able to do swim lessons year-round," Shaw said.

Her son Owen welcomed the upgrades to the facility.

"It's all white and blue, and it's just really amazing how they almost changed the entire pool," Owen Shaw said.

Excitement extends beyond the Shaw family. Natalie Del Toro, a 10-year-old from Burley, said the dome opens up new possibilities for young swimmers.

"I think because they made it ok to swim in the winter – I think that it gives you a lot more opportunities just to be able to learn how to swim and just have a good time," Del Toro said.

For Paul neighbor, Pat Gebauer, the dome is a game-changer — especially for year-round access to water aerobics.

"This is so exciting, because it just wasn't available and... this is just an added bonus to just keep it year-round. Just what a fabulous facility," Gebauer said.

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