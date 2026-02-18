Rock Creek Fire opens wellness therapy room to help firefighters manage stress and trauma

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Firefighters at Rock Creek Fire in Kimberly now have access to a new wellness therapy room designed to help them manage stress and trauma while serving their community.

The facility features red light therapy that stimulates cellular activity and blood flow, potentially helping with PTSD symptoms. A massage chair, sauna, and cold plunge therapy complete the wellness suite, all available for fire crew members and their spouses.

All the equipment was donated by supporters, and didn't cost a penny to the taxpayer, Johnson said.

"Being able to do the self-care aspect while we're here, even on and off duty, has boosted morale around here," Chris Johnson said.

Johnson, who showed off the wellness equipment, explained how the cold plunge therapy helps condition firefighters' minds and bodies to stay calm during chaotic situations.

"Right, so when we go on a call, our calls are stressful," Johnson said. "If you remind yourself, I can still calm myself in this chaos, then it ultimately is a better thing for our community," Johnson said.

The sauna helps eliminate toxins that firefighters are frequently exposed to during their work. Johnson first discovered these therapies as part of his own mental health recovery program and now wants to spread awareness about self-care for firefighters.

"Ultimately, what I have found is that if I don't take care of myself, I can't take care of anyone else," Johnson said. "If I'm mentally [and] physically sound for me, then I can be mentally and physically sound for others."

Johnson has launched a new nonprofit called Two In Two Out Idaho with hopes of installing similar therapy spaces in fire departments throughout the Magic Valley.

"I used our department as a guinea pig to see if it would take off, and it took off, so now we're just gonna run with it," Johnson said.

