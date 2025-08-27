August Shines a Light on Courageous Survival, an organization that helps military and first responders

BOISE, Idaho — Jacki Briggs is the founder of Courageous Survival and the August recipient of the Shine a Light award.

A non-profit organization, Courageous Survival aims to support active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders throughout the Treasure Valley.

After traumatic events or serious crises, Courageous Survival offers critical incident response support, including mental health services to those in need.

Briggs says that personal connection is the most important part of what her team offers.

"Number 1, we help folks connect on a personal level because that can make all the difference when someone is struggling, is to know that they are not alone," explains Briggs.

"She genuinely cares. It really comes from her heart, and I can see that with every interaction that she has," says Andelin Price, the Co-Lead of the Peer Support Team.

Briggs says that their biggest event is their annual Mental Health Symposium, which happens this year on Sept. 12 at the Nampa Civic Center. The gathering will feature nationally-recognized keynote speakers, mental health resources, warrior meditations, and more.

Learn more here: Courageous Survival Mental Health Symposium