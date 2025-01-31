Magic Valley firefighters return from L.A.'s Palisades and Eaton fires with valuable experience

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Idaho sent 25 firefighters and five engines to assist with the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles, responding to a call for help on Jan. 8.

"It's important that we go and help our neighbors, even our extended neighbors, because there's a time that we're gonna need the help back," Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District's Chief Aaron Zent told Idaho News 6.

The Rock Creek Rural Fire District, led by Chief Zent, sent three firefighters to assist with the emergency, gaining experience while collaborating with agencies from around the country.

"To me, it looked like what I had seen on TV of a warzone and that's the best way you could describe it," Zent said. "It is just complete destruction block after block."

The deployment provided valuable training for Idaho firefighters, as Zent explained that such complex fires are rare and offer significant learning experiences. Zent also highlighted a unique experience during the operation, being assigned as fire protection for the arrival of President Trump on Marine One.

The operation was federally funded, ensuring that Twin Falls taxpayers incurred no costs, while the Rock Creek District gained an estimated $65,000 for operational expenses.

