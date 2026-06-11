Richfield's Outlaw Day celebrates 70 years of rodeo, community tradition in Lincoln County

RICHFIELD, Idaho — For 70 years, Outlaw Day has defined the small community of Richfield, Idaho.

WATCH: Richfield's Outlaw Day turns 70 this year with rodeo, mutton busting, a parade, mud bogs and a street dance in Lincoln County

Richfield's Outlaw Day turns 70 with rodeo and community fun

What began in the 1950s as a one-time fundraising effort by the local riding club to build a community pool has grown into a beloved annual tradition drawing visitors from across the region and beyond.

"We are a town of 500 people, and so it's a big thing for our businesses for people to come and see where Richfield is – what Richfield has to offer," Ryelee Scott-Siegers said.

The pool that inspired the original rodeo was never built, but Outlaw Day proved too popular to let go.

"They started it as a fundraiser for the community, and they realized that a pool costs a lot of money, day in and day out, and it never happened," Mike Piper said.

Piper has lived in Richfield for 65 years and remembers when the event really lived up to its name.

"It was pretty wild and crazy game for a while. Used to be lots of... maybe some drinking and fights and some fun going on. Down at the arena they'd have all sorts of different ruff stocking and then they had horse races as well – sometimes them horse races could get a little bit... push-y shove-y," Piper said.

Over the years, Outlaw Day mellowed into a family-friendly tradition packed with vendors, food, live music, and classic rodeo action. For many, it doubles as a homecoming.

"We grow from 500 people to maybe 1,500 people. It's our Western Days, it's our class reunions, it's when the senior citizens can come back – like my uncle is coming from Canada," Piper said.

Scott-Siegers, who serves as both an Outlaw Day representative and a city council member, said the event holds deep meaning for those who have moved away from Richfield.

"People come to Richfield and then move away once they get older, or they were raised here, but every year, those people come back to celebrate Outlaw Day because it does do so much and means so much for our community," Scott-Siegers said.

The 2026 Outlaw Day gets underway this weekend with events on both Friday and Saturday.

"On Friday night, we're going to kick things off with mutton busting and miniature bull riding. And then Saturday is a full day of family fun," Scott-Siegers said.

Saturday begins with a community breakfast at the high school, followed by a parade and a full day of rodeo action at the arena.

"This year's producer is Donnie Landis – he has gone to the NFR multiple times for rodeo clown. And then after that we'll have mud bogs and then followed by a street dance on main street, the band this year is the Kim Stockings band from Carey," Scott-Siegers said.

"We got a parade, we got breakfast, we got little kids riding little bulls. How can you beat that?" Piper said.

For more information on this year's Outlaw Day schedule, Click Here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.