Pomerelle prepares for potential record-late opening day amid warm December weather

POMERELLE, Idaho — Southern Idaho's record high temperatures and lack of snowfall are pushing Pomerelle Mountain toward what could be its latest opening day in history.

The ski resort is targeting December 19 for opening day, which would mark the latest start in Pomerelle's history. Despite the challenging conditions, mountain manager Zack Alexander remains optimistic about the season ahead.

"It is what it is, as they say, and we'll make the most of it," Alexander said. "It's just part of the game we play, where we are reliant on Mother Nature, sometimes it comes really early and sometimes it comes a little late."

Over the past few weeks, Pomerelle has received decent overnight snowfall, but daytime temperatures have quickly melted away progress. Crews have managed to build a solid base with available snow and are now waiting for sustained cold weather.

Alexander pointed to recent history as reason for hope, recalling conditions from just a couple years ago.

"Just be patient, it's coming. Just a couple of years ago, if everybody remembers, we had one of the deepest winters in history, all over, and we had the same exact start, December 17th, didn't have any snow, and then the snow faucet turned on, and it didn't stop," Alexander said.

Despite the snow shortage, crews completed work on the magic carpet lift in time for Pomerelle's Learn to Ski Day this Saturday. The event is free for anyone who's never skied or snowboarded before.

"There have been a few nights where temps have been cold enough and we were able to blow some snow over there and we are going to have that free learning event.... totally free to anyone 7 to 97 that's never skied or snowboarded before, we'd like you to come up," Alexander said.

While the bunny hill is ready for Saturday's event, the main slopes await more favorable conditions.

"Our goal is to see the snow come this next week and shoot for next Friday the 19th and hopefully have an awesome opening and get back to the Pomerelle we know and love," Alexander said.

The mountain remains prepared to act quickly once conditions improve.

"We're obviously behind the ball this year... as everybody else is, but we're here and ready – as soon as the snow flies, we'll be here to pack it down and get you guys out there," Alexander said.

