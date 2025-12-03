Minidoka County Foundation aims for a bright future of philanthropic investments

RUPERT, Idaho — The Idaho Community Foundation has established a permanent presence in Minidoka County with the opening of the Minidoka County Foundation, marking a significant milestone for philanthropic efforts in south-central Idaho.

Idaho is home to numerous non-profit organizations helping communities and neighbors in need, but starting one from scratch can be challenging regardless of good intentions.

The Idaho Community Foundation addresses this challenge by providing infrastructure and support.

Watch to see the impact the new foundation could have on the local community —

New Minidoka County Foundation opens to serve local communities with grants

"People will come to us, and they will create charitable funds – donor advise funds, scholarship funds – and we do all the work associated being the foundation and they get to keep the fun part – which is deciding where those grants are going to go," Steve Burns said.

Burns serves as president and CEO of the Idaho Community Foundation. The organization handles paperwork, legalities, and investments, giving non-profits the opportunity to be part of something larger.

Wayne and Alice Schenk created the Minidoka County Foundation as the newest affiliate for the Idaho Community Foundation.

The foundation will focus on four key areas: recreation, education, health and business, benefiting every community in the county.

"It is for Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Acequia, Minidoka – the residents, the businesses, that live in work here... it is for the whole interests of Minidoka County," Wayne Schenk said.

The Minidoka County Foundation has established two funds. The legacy fund is an endowment that will begin distributing grants once it reaches $50,000, with earnings funding future grants. The second is a non-endowment fund where money received one year goes out as grants the following year.

The foundation's ultimate goal is to provide Minidoka County residents with a safe and vetted partner for their philanthropic investments.

"We have nearly 750 funds set up across the state and this past year we will grant out more than $20 million to non-profits across Idaho," Burns said.

The Minidoka County Foundation is seeking contributions to build on established funds. Contributors will be recognized as founders of the newest philanthropic endeavor in south-central Idaho.

"I hope, I dream... my vision is that this year we will reach that 50-thousand and we can start giving grants in 2027," Schenk said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.