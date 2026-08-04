Man drives 27 hours to bring hope to Twin Falls community after shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Most of the crime scene tape is gone. In its place, a row of American flags and flowers marks where a memorial continues to grow as the Twin Falls community searches for answers in the wake of a shooting.

WATCH: A Michigan man drove 27 hours to Twin Falls to offer hope after a shooting. Free crisis counseling is available at Sawtooth Elementary.

Man drives 27 hours to support Twin Falls after shooting

Dan Beazley drove 27 hours from Michigan to be there — not just to see a crime scene, but to offer something he believes the community needs.

"When she said that we need to turn to God — I knew instantly that was the answer I needed and I jumped in the truck and 27 hours later, I was here," Beazley said.

Beazley was moved to make the trip after hearing about the Twin Falls shooting and the response from In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder. He now stands outside the memorial holding a 10-foot cross, offering what he calls a sign of hope to people he has never met.

"The purpose is to bring hope and healing and love to a community that is hurting probably the most that it's ever hurt," Beazley said.

He says this is not his first time answering this kind of call. Beazley estimates he has traveled to between 75 and 100 tragedies across the country, cross in hand.

"It's not me, it's him... he's the one that sent me — I'm purely what is called a lampstand — I'm just holding it up," Beazley said.

While Beazley works to bring comfort to the community, many Twin Falls residents are still struggling with what took place on Saturday. Crisis counseling is available to help.

In partnership with the FBI, Twin Falls Police, Twin Falls County, and the American Red Cross, counselors are on hand for anyone who needs to talk.

Lori Stewart of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said services have moved to Sawtooth Elementary, where they are now operating as part of the FBI-run Family Assistance Center.

"Today we're moving to Sawtooth Elementary — the crisis counseling will continue. We've moved in to be a part of the Family Assistance Center — which is run by the FBI — there are all kinds of resources there and help to meet any other needs — and then I have counselors set up there today from 10 to 8 and tomorrow from 10 to 8," Stewart said.

Stewart said many of those showing up are simply trying to make sense of what happened.

"Most people don't know how to deal with an experience like this — how do we file that in our memories? How do we approach that in our everyday lives?" Stewart said.

She said counselors are there to help the community work through those questions.

"Everybody has been impacted a little bit differently, but our community has been impacted, and we want to be there for everybody," Stewart said.

Anyone who attends only needs to provide their name. Witnesses to the shooting may be asked to speak with law enforcement and provide a statement. Beyond that, all conversations are confidential and free of charge.

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