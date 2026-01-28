Magic Valley bakers gear up for Twin Falls' annual Death by Chocolate competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Rotary Club's Death by Chocolate fundraiser has brought culinary experts and at-home bakers together for 19 years, showcasing sweet treats in the name of community fundraising.

From established confectionery experts to a small bakery trying to make a name for itself and even students learning the trade, the annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser is something Magic Valley neighbors look forward to all year long.

I caught up with three of the over 20 contestants competing on Thursday night.

First was Daisy's in Twin Falls, competing for the second year in a row.

"Last year we got first in voters' choice for our unique dessert," Aaliyah Garcia said. "This year we're in the dessert/candy category, so we're trying white chocolate this time. It's a white chocolate huckleberry/caramel-covered, so hopefully it does well."

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6 Daisy's entry this year will be a white chocolate huckleberry/caramel-covered confection.

Over in Buhl, The Rolling Pin is also going into its second year.

"We won second in people's and judges' choice last year," Mary Nelson-Nungester said.

This year, The Rolling Pin is taking a big swing with their entry — a chocolate zucchini cake.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6 The Rolling Pin is proud of its Chocolate Zucchini cake.

"It's a nice rich chocolate cake with zucchini in it, and it's like a brownie-type cake," Nelson-Nungester said. "We're just a little hometown bakery, just trying to fit in with all the big shots in Twin."

Finally, over at the College of Southern Idaho, the sophomores in the Baking and Pastries program are keeping their submission a secret until the big night.

"We are keeping ours a little secret, so everyone has to come see us to figure out what we're going to be making," Karissa Wilkins said. "But I can tell you, it is very delightful."

Beyond bragging rights, all money raised will benefit community projects and programs sponsored by the Twin Falls Rotary Club.

Death by Chocolate will kick off inside the Canyon Crest Event Center on Thursday night. Doors open at 6 p.m., and unless you have a ticket already, it will cost you $25 at the door.

