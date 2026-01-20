Idaho's cutting-edge research dairy nears completion near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho — A state-of-the-art research facility near Rupert is preparing to revolutionize the dairy industry with advanced technology and artificial intelligence systems. The CAFE Research Dairy, which has been in development for years, is expected to become operational later this year as the largest research dairy in the country.

Mareille Chahine showed Idaho News 6 around the facility and explained many of the features that will be used to research dairy production, waste recycling, and advanced sensors and technology.

"This is where the cows would be looking at you while they're getting milked," Chahine said. "The cows absolutely love being on it just because it's fun."

The facility incorporates nearly all commercial-grade equipment that replicates what is found in typical Idaho commercial dairies, with artificial intelligence and data analysis playing a central role in operations.

The advanced systems will track milk production and quality while monitoring cow health through data analysis.

"The system will allow us to track how much milk she was producing, as well as the quality, and so we can keep track of the production as well as data to be able to recognize if she was getting sick," Chahine said.

Once operational, the CAFE Research Dairy will offer diverse opportunities, including Ph.D. research, technology testing, large animal veterinary residencies, community college programs, and workforce training.

Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen's Association, said the facility will serve as a testing ground for emerging technologies in the dairy industry.

"Those emerging technologies that are starting to be introduced to the industry to be able to see, you know, one- does it work and two- is it as efficient as what they say it is, and is this gonna be something that our Dairymen can incorporate into their business?" Naerebout said.

A $3 million USDA grant is funding a water recycling system designed to separate and clean water from manure solids, converting waste into usable products.

"This facility could be the testing ground to get them operational, to then recycle it one more time and be able to get to potable or nearly potable water by separating the water from the nutrients and the other constituents of the manure," Naerebout said.

The CAFE Research Dairy is expected to be fully operational within the next year.

