Made in Idaho: 1000 Springs Mill delivers regenerative and organic foods to your doorstep

BUHL, Idaho — In addition to dairy and sugar beets, the Magic Valley is home to many farmers who grow high-quality grains, beans, and corn.

“We bring it, clean it, and put it in people's pantries,” said Tim Cornie, owner of 1000 Springs Mill.

Since 2021, 1000 Springs Mill has grown, processed, and delivered Magic-Valley-grown foods to kitchens across Idaho.

“To be able to bring it [in] from the field to the cleaners within eight miles means you don't have a lot of fuel associated with it. Some other facilities are trucking their products thousands of miles, with the items being handled four or five times along the way,” Cornie added.

1000 Springs Mill offers a variety of options, with top sellers including popcorn, beans, and organic flour.

The mill also packages products for private labels and has a strong online sales presence.

