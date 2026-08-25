Lightning-sparked wildfires keep BLM crews busy in southern Idaho after Monday's storm

KIMAMA, Idaho — A Monday evening storm sparked more than half a dozen lightning-caused fires across southern Idaho, keeping Bureau of Land Management crews busy into the week.



WATCH: Lightning storms sparked wildfires across southern Idaho

Lightning sparks wildfires in southern Idaho | Wildhorse Fire

Heavy rain extinguished many of the fires on their own, but four grew large enough to require a significant response.

"As for the result of the fire that didn't receive any rain, we ended up with four big fires," BLM Fire Information Officer Adam Leija said.

RELATED | Lightning-caused Wildhorse and Tuana Gulch wildfires burn nearly 25,000 acres in less than 24 hours

Small fires were quickly controlled and contained Monday night, like the Castleford Butte Fire, but a handful grew rapidly.

The West Windmill Fire, burning just south of Bliss, scorched 250 acres and was contained Tuesday morning.

Three miles south, the Tuana Gulch Fire burned more than 2,300 acres, with containment expected by Wednesday evening.

The largest fire in the region remains active on the eastern edge of Lincoln County. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Wildhorse Fire had burned nearly 22,000 acres.

"Currently we have air resources and dozers working that fire," Leija said.

Rugged terrain, including lava formations known as blisters, is slowing crews' progress.

"The terrain is really rough — there is a lot of blisters, and it's causing the dozers to have a hard time picking their way through there and also for the ground resources," Leija said.

With no structures threatened, crews plan to attack the fire from the side and funnel it into an already-burned area.

"That fire is going to burn into the Shale Butte Fire and as ground resources continue to work that — they'll be working it from the right flanks with aviation and dozers to get that secured," Leija said.

Officials warn that extremely dry conditions could fuel more fires, particularly if additional thunderstorms move through the area. Anyone who spots a lightning-caused fire is urged to report it immediately.

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