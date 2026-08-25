Lightning-caused Wildhorse and Tuana Gulch wildfires burn nearly 25,000 acres in less than 24 hours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Crews are responding to multiple new lightning-caused wildfires in southern Idaho on Monday night following a recent storm, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service Great Basin Unit 2 and the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District.

Some of the fires have been rained out, but officials said each location will be evaluated and handled accordingly.

The Wildhorse Fire, about 10 miles north of Kimama, was initially estimated at about 2,000 acres. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had grown to an estimated 21,862 acres.

Fire officials appeared optimistic in their Tuesday afternoon update, writing that the Wildhorse Fire "is in a much better state as winds have calmed down." They described operations on the fire as aggressive and noted "terrain conditions are making it a challenge for crews to access the fire directly."

Officials previously noted there is a good chance the fire will burn into the Shale Butte Fire. No road closures were reported.

About five miles south of Bliss, the Tuana Gulch Fire had burned estimated at 2,700 acres on Monday night. That number had grown to an estimated 3,253 acres by Tuesday afternoon.

Containment of the fire had been established as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and fire officials estimated they would reach "control" of the fire by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire activity on Tuesday was described as minimal, "with no visible smoke." No road closures have been reported as a result of the fire operations.

The Castleford Butte Fire, about eight miles west of Castleford, was estimated at about four acres and was "smoldering and creeping." Officials reported it contained at 7:30 p.m. Monday and controlled at 8 p.m.

The West Windmill Fire, about six miles south of Bliss, was estimated at about 150 acres and was exhibiting running, smoldering and creeping fire behavior. The USWFS reported containment at 9 p.m. Monday and expected control by noon Tuesday.

All four fires were on Bureau of Land Management land and were fueled by grass.

Crews are also working other fires in the southern portion of the state, with some prompting evacuations.