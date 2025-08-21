Life Flight set to open new base of operations in Hailey, expanding coverage into central Idaho

HAILEY, Idaho — With more people moving to and recreating in the Wood River Valley, the demand for fast and reliable rescue services is increasing alongside the growing population.

Life Flight Network has recently announced its plans to establish a new base of operations in Hailey, Idaho. Tom Mortimer, a representative from Life Flight Network, stated, “The community asked, and we listened.” The new base will operate under the call sign “Life Flight 76.”

As the largest air medical transport system in Idaho, Life Flight Network is expanding and will soon be providing life-saving services in the mountains and valleys of Central Idaho. Mortimer mentioned, “We have six other bases in Idaho and two fixed-wing bases in Boise; this one will be brand new!”

What does Life Flight bring to the table? Mortimer explained, “The reality of air medicine is that we provide life-saving procedures. We have a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, and a pilot on board, but what we really offer is time and speed.”

The new Hailey base will be located in a hangar at Friedman Memorial Airport, placing these lifesavers in an ideal position to serve the Wood River Valley. Mortimer added, “Our plan is to seamlessly integrate with fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local hospitals, so we can work together to provide a higher level of patient care to the community.”

For years, Air Saint Luke’s has handled all the calls for air medical services. The addition of Life Flight effectively doubles the life-saving resources available in the Wood River Valley. Mortimer emphasized, “We don’t see it as competition; we view it as working side by side with them to deliver high-level critical care transport to the residents of this valley and all of Central Idaho.”

Currently, the hangar is empty, but with an opening day set for Sept. 15, residents of the Wood River Valley can soon expect to see Life Flight everywhere they look.

