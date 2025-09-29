Lake Creek Fire burns near popular recreation area 6 miles north of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho — Neighbors in Ketchum are closely monitoring the Lake Creek Fire, which ignited on Sunday near a popular camping area close to town.

"It's scary... It's very scary. I've studied a little about fire, and it's got me terribly frightened," said Marybeth Flower, a Ketchum resident.

WATCH: Ketchum neighbors react to Lake Creek Fire burning northeast of town

Lake Creek Fire continues to burn near popular recreation area 6 miles north of Ketchum

The Lake Creek Fire, burning six miles northeast of Ketchum, started around two o'clock Sunday afternoon. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire actively burned in grass and sage overnight and, as of Monday afternoon, was estimated to have affected 250 to 300 acres.

Marybeth Flower, who lives in Ketchum, was out on a hike when she first noticed signs of the fire. "I kept hearing fire engines coming, so I went home. Later in the afternoon, I could see huge amounts of smoke between this neighborhood and mine," she recounted.

Out of caution, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation status for neighborhoods east of Highway 75, north of Ketchum.

While her neighborhood wasn't on the list, Marybeth lives close enough to know it's better to be safe than sorry. "I packed up all my valuables. I'm a photographer, so I gathered all my cameras and hard drives and packed them in my other car. I'm still ready to go," she said.

Another neighbor, who chose not to go on camera, shared a video showing fire activity near the campsite, noting that the area where the fire is burning is a popular camping and fishing spot on U.S. Forest Service land.

As homeowners remain on high alert, Blaine County Sheriff Morgan Ballis stated that the pre-evacuation status will remain in effect until the fire is contained. There are hopes that forecasted rain will help.

The U.S. Forest Service is actively working to contain the fire's spread towards town and is utilizing smoke jumpers to create a barrier between the fire and residential properties.

So far, there is no information on the fire's containment status or how it started.

