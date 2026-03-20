Kimberly School District asks voters to approve a $57.8 million bond for new facilities

KIMBERLY, Idaho — The Kimberly School District is asking voters to approve a new $57.8 million bond this election cycle to fund a fine arts center, a new gym, and a 35-acre athletic field house facility.

I spoke with the superintendent about the district's vision, as well as neighbors who are questioning the need for the project.

WATCH: The Kimberly School District is asking voters to approve a $57.8 million bond for new facilities. See how this 30-year bond could impact your property taxes

Kimberly School District proposes $57.8 million bond

On May 19, the district will ask voters to approve a 10-year plant facilities levy and a major 30-year bond investment. The bond needs a supermajority to pass.

Kimberly neighbors are voicing concerns over the school district's proposal. Ken Mencl, who is known from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and lives with his family in Kimberly, shared his perspective on the cost.

"This is not a small investment. This is a generational financial obligation," claimed Mencl.

"While it might look manageable on paper— per 100,000 of assessed value—the reality is very different for many people throughout this district. There are retirees here who have already lost purchasing power due to inflation," Mencl said.

But as Kimberly continues to grow, the school district says they need to keep up. Kimberly Schools Superintendent Luke Schroeder explained the district's vision for the $57.8 million bond.

"For years, there has been a need for an auditorium, and so there would be an auditorium between the middle school and high school that would be accessed by both schools," Schroeder said.

"The current gymnasium for the middle school does not have capacity for the entire student body— as well as— we have difficulty getting in all spectators," added Schroeder. "So, there would be a gymnasium between the middle school and high school."

The bond would also cover the relocation of soccer fields and grass areas, as well as upgrades to parking.

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Directly west of the high school is 35 acres of district property that the district wants to develop into a multi-use community recreation center.

"The board feels that the school is the community center, we are the rec district, we are the civic center— so on that 35 acres would be a one-mile walking track, there would be a fieldhouse that would be available to the community when the school is not using it," Schroeder said.

At $277 per $100,000 of assessed value, using the average home cost of $450,000, the district says taxpayers would see an additional $900 on their property tax payments each the year for the next 30 years.

"There are families choosing between groceries, fuel, and basic needs. For them, this isn't theoretical - it's the difference between getting by and falling behind," Mencl said.

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