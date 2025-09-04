Ketchum is leaving it up to voters to decide which form of city government to adopt

KETCHUM, Idaho — In November, the City of Ketchum is asking voters whether they would like to change their form of city government.

“We are a growing community, and we need to manage it better,” said Anne Corrock, a former Ketchum City Council member. This sentiment reflects a growing opinion among Ketchum residents.

Following a failed vote in 2011, where 43 percent were in favor of the change, Ketchum is once again presenting the question to voters: “Would they like to change Ketchum's form of government from a mayor-council system to a council-manager system?” asked Jade Riley, Ketchum's city administrator.

For over 60 years, Ketchum has maintained a hybrid government with elected council members and a mayor, as well as hired city administrators. However, thanks to Anne Corrock, who gathered nearly 250 signatures for a ballot initiative, Ketchum could soon join the ranks of Twin Falls and McCall as one of the few Idaho communities to adopt a purely council-manager system.

“We’ve changed quite a bit since the 60s, and we're still using the same form of government. I think it's time to look at other options and let the voters decide,” said Corrock.

Under the proposed city manager system, council members would still be elected and retain all policymaking powers. Instead of a mayor, a non-partisan city manager would be hired to oversee all administrative duties and daily operations, a practice that is highly common outside of Idaho.

“If we really look around Idaho, specifically Montana, Washington, and Oregon—and nationally for small to medium-sized cities—the predominant form of government is a council-manager system,” said Riley.

With decades of continuous growth, Corrock believes this change will better guide Ketchum into the future. “We’re a complex community being a resort, which is a little more complex than just a small town. We’re looking for good governance, and we need excellent city officials who are elected, along with a strong management team,” she added.

On November 4th, voters will see four questions on the ballot.

The first two will pertain to the current form of government, involving traditional voting for a new mayor and two open council seats.

“The third question will be: Should Ketchum change its form of government? And then the final question will be: should voters approve a change in government? They will then vote for five council members, as the council would need to be re-established with the change in government,” explained Riley.

If passed, according to Idaho law, the new government would take effect in the first week of January 2026.