Jerome special needs bowling league steps up as lawmakers propose cutting $22 million in Medicaid funding

JEROME, Idaho — A new bill awaiting the governor's signature aims to cut almost $22 million in Medicaid funding for programs that help adults with disabilities in Idaho.

State lawmakers say Medicaid pays more than $176 million in general funds to help people with disabilities live independently. House Bill 863 would reduce that budget, raising concerns among caregivers and advocates.

WATCH: A proposed $22 million Medicaid cut in Idaho has caregivers worried about the impacts on adults with disabilities

Idaho bill proposes $22M Medicaid cut for disabled adults

Jaclynn Vargas has been the full-time caregiver for her brother, Justin, since she was 16. She worries the state is tightening the wrong budget.

"I want to have one of the representatives have a day in their life— have an hour," Vargas said. "These adults are forgotten, they are, and that's completely a fact, and they're just getting more forgotten because they're quiet and they don't know how to complain."

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Vargas noted the financial struggles adults with disabilities already face.

"It was $103 they got for personal use a month. What are you going to do with that? And you have to go out in the community, and they just have to walk around and look at stuff they can't afford to buy, and things they can't afford to do," asked Vargas.

Two years ago, Vargas decided to take action by starting an independently funded bowling league called "The Forgotten Ones." The group now has nearly 30 members who meet weekly at Tiger Zone in Jerome.

"I had to make something happen for them. It's not right that they don't have just one day, one day to just be themselves and make their own choices," Vargas said.

Dan Reutter is a caretaker for league members Brian and Loretta. During a recent league day, Reutter asked Brian if he looks forward to bowling all week long.

"Yeah!" Brian replied.

Reutter said funding has never been enough, even before the proposed state cuts, and he is worried about the impacts of House Bill 863.

"We scrape up our change most of the time, and yeah, that would hurt them definitely," Reutter said of the proposed cut.

Reutter said neighbors like Vargas are filling the gaps left by the state.

"We do this out of love. We know that there is not that much money for these types of things, and we look for support wherever we can. People like Jacky are definitely awesome. We need more people like that to help with this," Reutter said.

The Forgotten Ones is independently funded and looking for community support. The league meets every Thursday at 11 a.m. for adults with disabilities.

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