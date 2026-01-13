The Idaho Statehouse was filled with advocates for Medicaid ahead of Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address on Monday. Families and local leaders said they want the program’s funding to be left alone.

“Leave Medicaid alone, you’ve already done the cuts,” said Trixy Wade, a Nampa mother whose daughter lives with multiple lifelong disabilities.

“Harper is 10 years old, she wants to be a part of our family. She doesn’t want to be forced into an institution by losing access to care here,” Wade said.

WATCH | Hear from advocates, families, and local leaders about the importance of Medicaid in Idaho

‘Leave Medicaid alone’: Advocates pack Idaho Statehouse to defend Medicaid funding

As we've previously reported, Idaho’s DOGE Task Force recommended that lawmakers repeal Medicaid expansion this legislative session. Lawmakers told Idaho News 6 last week that the option remains on the table.

Wade said that if Medicaid is cut further, her daughter may have to move to an out-of-state facility instead of receiving care at home.

RELATED | Idaho DOGE Task Force recommends repealing Medicaid Expansion, defunding Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

“It’s very important to us. We want to love our child, we want her in our family, we want her in our home. We can’t do that without Medicaid,” Wade explained.

She was among many who spoke about the potential impact of reducing Medicaid in Idaho as lawmakers reconvened for the session.

“Your friends, your family, everyone around you is impacted by this decision, people before cuts,” said Jamie Anthony, Executive Director at Developmental Options.

“Voters passed Medicaid expansion because they wanted their fellow Idahoans to have health care,” said Hillarie Matlock, who is a Policy Director for Idaho Voices for Children.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said many students rely on Medicaid benefits for critical services in Idaho's schools.

Brady Caskey / Idaho News 6 State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield offers insight into how students utilize Medicaid.

“Many of our students are accessing or using their Medicaid benefits to pay for additional help. It could be a sign language interpreter or a school nurse that is needed," said Critchfield.

The Statehouse crowd included many people living with disabilities who said they depend on the program.

“Because it’s for my pacemaker,” said Seth Paetel.

RELATED | Idaho faces a possible $555 million budget shortfall in the next fiscal year, thanks to continued tax cuts

Despite the large turnout aimed at getting Little’s attention, Medicaid was not mentioned in his address on Monday.

“The federal 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Governor Little’s recent budget holdbacks — together, these actions will make significant changes with estimates showing about 75,000 Idahoans becoming newly uninsured,” Matlock said. “At what cost do they do this, and how many lives will be lost?”

“It’s not a free handout to people who can’t do anything for themselves,” Wade added. “They still need health care. They still have family, people still love them and want them around.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.