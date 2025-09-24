ITD to close the westbound side of Exit 211 in Heyburn, allowing for a few weeks of needed work

HEYBURN, Idaho — On Friday, the Idaho Transportation Department will shut down all westbound access at Exit 211 in Heyburn for a few weeks, allowing construction crews to continue making progress on the new interchange.

“One thing I like to say is: it's temporary pain for long-term gain,” said Courtney Wagner of the Idaho Transportation Department.

Constructed in the 1960s, the I-84 interchanges in Burley and Heyburn have seen better days. With today’s higher speeds and increased population, the short on-and-off ramps in the Mini-Cassia region need an upgrade.

The solution? Out with the old and in with the new.

“We’re creating two different interchanges at the Burley and Heyburn intersections. They were short, and with the amount of truck traffic we have, it was harder for semi-trucks to navigate through the area. By expanding and widening the ramps, it's going to make it easier for those trucks to get onto I-84 in a more efficient way,” said Wagner.

With construction roughly halfway complete on both projects, crews are ready to tackle a major portion of the job at Exit 211 in Heyburn.

This will require the closure of all westbound access for a couple of weeks.

“Exit 211 – the on-and-off ramp for westbound traffic – is going to be closed down. This will allow us to work on both sides of the ramps simultaneously, which should reduce the construction time by about a month. By closing that off, we can complete both sides at the same time and reopen as soon as possible,” Wagner explained.

Eastbound traffic accessing Exit 211 will remain the same for now, and all eastbound travel onto I-84 from Highway 30 will be detoured on-site. However, any westbound access—both on and off—will need to occur at the Declo Exit or continue into Burley.

“Roughly two weeks,” Wagner said. “The contractor is hoping for October 9.”

The Idaho Transportation Department says it will continue to work through the winter as much as the weather permits.

Both projects are anticipated for completion in late 2026.

