Idaho State Police step up Thanksgiving weekend patrols as holiday travel peaks

DECLO, Idaho — Nearly one in four Idahoans will be traveling this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, with most of them driving, according to AAA.

Idaho State Police are stepping up patrols this weekend as traffic volumes increase sharply during holiday travel. Trooper Eric Cantrell called their enhanced enforcement effort a "turkey trot".

Idaho State Police Boost Patrols as Holiday Travel Surges

"It's very busy as you know, this is one of the most busy highly travel days today and Sunday," Cantrell said.

Troopers will conduct extra patrols along Interstate 84 and other highways where traffic increases during holiday travel.

ISP and sheriff's offices in Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome and Gooding counties are participating in the stepped-up enforcement.

During a 15-minute ride-along, multiple traffic stops were observed as officers worked to ensure motorist compliance with traffic laws.

Cantrell emphasized the importance of driver attention, especially with multiple construction zones throughout Idaho that change speed limits.

"Really just paying attention. You've got multiple construction zones throughout Idaho, and they change the speed limit," Cantrell said. "So just really paying attention to what's going on outside your windows and not getting zoned out," Cantrell said.

Police remind drivers to buckle up, drive sober, watch their speed and put down their phones. The goal is zero fatal crashes this Thanksgiving weekend.

"Lots of cars, lots of traffic ... we just do our job and try to get them to their destination safely," Cantrell said.

