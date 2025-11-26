ITD and ISP partner for campaign aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities this winter

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are partnering to launch a statewide Winter Driving Safety Campaign.

As winter conditions head to the state, the initiative aims to reduce crashes and fatalities by promoting safe driving habits, snowplow awareness, and knowledge of roadway safety laws.

“Each winter we see too many crashes that could have been avoided,” ISP Major Shawn Staley said. “Driving too fast for conditions and following too closely are among the top causes when roads are icy."

The initiative emphasizes the importance of seatbelt laws, reminding drivers that it is the best defense in a crash.

14% of Idahoans still don't wear their seatbelt. The ISP and ITD said that unrestrained occupants account for a majority in statewide crash fatalities.

"Wearing a seatbelt is proven to be the most effective way to survive a crash,” said Josephine Middleton, Highway Safety Manager at OHS. “Talk to your family about buckling up every time they get into a vehicle to avoid an unnecessary tragedy.”

ISP will perform seatbelt patrols and emphasis patrols targeting impaired driving.

86 lives were lost to impaired driving in 2024.

The initiative urges drivers to always wear a seatbelt, never drive impaired, slow down and increase following distance, avoid distractions, and give snowplows room to perform tasks.