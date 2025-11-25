Idaho Fish and Game clears 5,000 acres of juniper trees to restore native habitat

OAKLEY, Idaho — Since 2022, Idaho Fish and Game has cleared 5,000 acres of juniper trees in the South Hills, saying the overgrown system was encroaching on other native habitats.

The state agency attributes the need for removal to one factor: fire, or in this case, a lack thereof.

WATCH: Fish and Game clears 5,000 acres of juniper trees in South Hills restoration effort

Idaho removes 5,000 acres of juniper trees to restore native habitat

"We've removed junipers because historically, we would have had fires and that would have removed some of the junipers that are encroaching into the sagebrush," said Brandon Tycz, regional habitat biologist with Idaho Fish and Game. "Without the fires for most parts, they have been expanding into the sagebrush and outcompeting sagebrush and some of our native grasses."

"By removing some of these junipers, our native sagebrush and bitter brush, and grasses, and forbs can return to that landscape," Tycz said.

Near Oakley two years ago, Fish and Game, along with multiple other partners, cleared a section locals refer to as "The T" — the end of a narrow valley leading away from the Oakley Reservoir, lined with cattle fences and very little human population.

RELATED | University of Idaho students train to monitor rangeland health across the state

But one of those humans is Gene Bean, who is not a fan of Fish and Game's habitat rehabilitation efforts near his home.

"I think it's absolutely stupid," Bean said. "It doesn't help anything. All it does is create hazards for the critters that are out walking around because all these trees are lying down — full trees — and you can't even go up and harvest them for firewood."

Bean described the area's transformation over time.

"You go all the way up to the top — it's about 15 miles from here — and there is nothing," Bean said. "There used to be all forests. The only actual trees you see are along the creek."

While Bean doesn't agree with the method, Fish and Game says the juniper removal program is designed that way, calling the practice "lop and scatter," which creates a thriving environment for future sage and grass planting.

"That will degrade over time — it spread out and, in a few years, it will be decomposed, and what you're going to see is the native grasses and forbs and our sage brush coming back," Tycz said.

Idaho Fish and Game says they will continue with the juniper removal program next spring, but have not designated a location yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.